Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India reports 90,928 Covid cases and 325 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus in India: India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.
As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876.
With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401.
Live Updates
- 6 Jan 2022 4:50 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Haryana News Updates: Six more districts of Haryana-- Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak & Jhajjar -- included in Group 'A', to see closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, & entertainment parks
Govt & private offices to function with 50% staff attendance
- 6 Jan 2022 4:48 AM GMT
IIT, Guwahati declared as containment zone after 60 COVID cases detected on its campus
- 6 Jan 2022 4:45 AM GMT
Omicron variant cases in India: Number of Omicron variant cases rises to 2,630
- 6 Jan 2022 4:19 AM GMT
Germany has reported 64,340 new cases of Covid-19
- 6 Jan 2022 4:18 AM GMT
A total of 260 resident doctors in the state have been tested positive till now: Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors. (ANI)
- 6 Jan 2022 4:18 AM GMT
30 more resident doctors tested Covid positive in Sion Hospital, Mumbai. (ANI)
- 6 Jan 2022 4:16 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India reported 90,928 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, over 56 per cent higher than the previous day's cases.
The number of deaths climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 more fatalities, the data showed.
A total of 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 995 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.