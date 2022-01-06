Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India reports 90,928 Covid cases and 325 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 6 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus in India: India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.



The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.

As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401.

