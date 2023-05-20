Live
- Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar take oath as new Karnataka CM, Deputy CM
- HBD Junior NTR: Ram Charan, Rajeev, Sai Dharam Tej And A Few Others Wished Young Tiger Through Social Media
- Team NTR 31 Drops A Special Announcement Poster And Wishes The Young Tiger On This Special Occasion
- Learn to prepare Jasmine infused Water: Traditional Thai drink
- Darshan Puttannaiah, the new MLA of Melukote assembly constituency, has attracted everyone's attention for his simplicity.
- Hyderabad: Man put behind bars for misbehaving with his minor daughter
- Hyderabad: Man kills wife and ends life at Narsingi
- Hrithik Roshan Extends Birthday Wishes to NTR
- "Stop giving smartphones to your kids", The Smartphone Man, Manu Kumar Jain
- Virupaksha OTT Release: Discover When and Where to Watch
Karnataka CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: Shivakumar took oath in the name of Gangadhara Ajja
Bengaluru: It is said that MLAs close to CM-designate Siddaramaiah are upset as only eight people have taken oath as Ministers today. Siddaramaiah as...
Bengaluru: It is said that MLAs close to CM-designate Siddaramaiah are upset as only eight people have taken oath as Ministers today. Siddaramaiah as CM and DK Shivakumar as DCM will take oath today. A meeting was held in the presence of leaders of the Delhi High Command (Congress High Command) on Thursday. During the meeting, there was a long discussion between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar about who should be included in the cabinet. In the end, eight people from six communities got ministerial positions.
Live Updates
- 20 May 2023 8:23 AM GMT
All the leaders, and new ministers left for Vidhana Soudha where the first cabinet will be meet and clear the guarantees the party had promised
- 20 May 2023 8:07 AM GMT
Mallikarjun Kharge is speaking: we are not like BJP, we do commit ourselves to the service of the state and its people
Criticised Prime Minister Modi for demonetisation of Rs. 2000 currency note
- 20 May 2023 8:03 AM GMT
All the five guarantees will be delivered to every family in Karnataka. We do not make false promises, in few more hours all these guarantees will be converted into law.
we are committed to make the lives of farmers, small business people, women students and youth, better
this is a government of people of Karnataka, it will work for you
- 20 May 2023 8:02 AM GMT
Hatred has been defeated and love has survived, lakhs of people of Karnataka have opened market of love
- 20 May 2023 8:02 AM GMT
BJP had everything power, police, money but people of Karnataka people have defeated them. They also defeated their hatred and corruption
- 20 May 2023 8:01 AM GMT
Rahul Gandhi: I thank all the people with all my heart, You have given your full support. In the last five years you have undergone quite a many difficulties, Now we have a change in Karnataka and We in Congress party we identify ourselves with poor, dalits.
- 20 May 2023 7:52 AM GMT
A Raja, MK Stalin Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi, Nistish Kumar, Kharge, Prinyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar Mehbooba Mufti, Kamal Nath, all stood together and posed for the photo
- 20 May 2023 7:51 AM GMT
KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister stated that the party and the government committed to deliver the benefits of all the five guarantees
- 20 May 2023 7:51 AM GMT
Mallikarjun Kharge AICC president, former MP from waynad Rahul Gandhi and member of the Gandhi family addresses the crowd
- 20 May 2023 7:51 AM GMT
Swearing in ceremony ends