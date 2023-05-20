Karnataka CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: Shivakumar took oath in the name of Gangadhara Ajja

Bengaluru: It is said that MLAs close to CM-designate Siddaramaiah are upset as only eight people have taken oath as Ministers today. Siddaramaiah as CM and DK Shivakumar as DCM will take oath today. A meeting was held in the presence of leaders of the Delhi High Command (Congress High Command) on Thursday. During the meeting, there was a long discussion between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar about who should be included in the cabinet. In the end, eight people from six communities got ministerial positions.