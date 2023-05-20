  • Menu
Karnataka CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: Shivakumar took oath in the name of Gangadhara Ajja

Siddaramaiah , DK Shivakumar discuss Cabinet formation with high command
Bengaluru: It is said that MLAs close to CM-designate Siddaramaiah are upset as only eight people have taken oath as Ministers today. Siddaramaiah as...

Bengaluru: It is said that MLAs close to CM-designate Siddaramaiah are upset as only eight people have taken oath as Ministers today. Siddaramaiah as CM and DK Shivakumar as DCM will take oath today. A meeting was held in the presence of leaders of the Delhi High Command (Congress High Command) on Thursday. During the meeting, there was a long discussion between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar about who should be included in the cabinet. In the end, eight people from six communities got ministerial positions.

2023-05-20 06:59:26
  • 20 May 2023 8:23 AM GMT

    All the leaders, and new ministers left for Vidhana Soudha where the first cabinet will be meet and clear the guarantees the party had promised

  • 20 May 2023 8:07 AM GMT

    Mallikarjun Kharge is speaking: we are not like BJP, we do commit ourselves to the service of the state and its people

    Criticised Prime Minister Modi for demonetisation of Rs. 2000 currency note

  • 20 May 2023 8:03 AM GMT

    All the five guarantees will be delivered to every family in Karnataka. We do not make false promises, in few more hours all these guarantees will be converted into law.

    we are committed to make the lives of farmers, small business people, women students and youth, better

    this is a government of people of Karnataka, it will work for you

  • 20 May 2023 8:02 AM GMT

    Hatred has been defeated and love has survived, lakhs of people of Karnataka have opened market of love

  • 20 May 2023 8:02 AM GMT

    BJP had everything power, police, money but people of Karnataka people have defeated them. They also defeated their hatred and corruption

  • 20 May 2023 8:01 AM GMT

    Rahul Gandhi: I thank all the people with all my heart, You have given your full support. In the last five years you have undergone quite a many difficulties, Now we have a change in Karnataka and We in Congress party we identify ourselves with poor, dalits.

  • 20 May 2023 7:52 AM GMT

    A Raja, MK Stalin Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi, Nistish Kumar, Kharge, Prinyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar Mehbooba Mufti, Kamal Nath, all stood together and posed for the photo

  • 20 May 2023 7:51 AM GMT

    KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister stated that the party and the government committed to deliver the benefits of all the five guarantees

  • 20 May 2023 7:51 AM GMT

    Mallikarjun Kharge AICC president, former MP from waynad Rahul Gandhi and member of the Gandhi family addresses the crowd

  • 20 May 2023 7:51 AM GMT

    Swearing in ceremony ends

