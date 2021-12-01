Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 1 December 2021
Live Updates today on 1 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
- 1 Dec 2021 6:51 AM GMT
A team of members of the NITI Aayog will tour Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. A team of the NITI Aayog team led by Dr. Rajiv Kumar visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Veerapaneni Goodam. Veerapaneni Goodem villagers gave an warm welcome to the NITI Aayog team. Later, the team visited stalls set up with organically grown vegetables and snacks and met with women's groups on nature agriculture at the village secretariat. District Collector J Nivas, Joint Collector Shivshankar and Sub Collector Praveen Chand participated in the meeting along with the Nithi Aayog team. Also Read - Omicron variant can be detected by RT-PCR, RAT: ICMR chief . The team visited paddy field belonging to a farmer named B. Satish Reddy and examined. A team of the Nitish Aayog team led by Dr. Rajiv Kumar inquired about the process of cultivating paddy without the use of chemicals. Later in the afternoon, the NITI Aayog Commission team will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CM and state level officials of various departments. In the evening, the NITI Aayog team will meet with representatives of various industries, industry associations, Vice-Chancellors of various universities, representatives of educational institutions and representatives of social associations.
- 1 Dec 2021 5:28 AM GMT
The landslides broke again on the second Ghat Road in Tirumala due to heavy rains. The road was eroded as large boulders fell on the road and heavy cracks formed at the last turn of the Second Ghat Road. Meanwhile, the TTD emergency personnel reached out and reviewed the situation. The authorities are taking measures to repair the roads as early as possible. There was a traffic jam at the second ghat of Tirumala for six kilometers. Also Read - Tirupati: Seshadri, an encyclopaedia on Tirumala temple affairs As part of precautionary measures, the authorities have closed the second ghat road in Tirumala and devotees are facing difficulties. However, the TTD has taken alternative measures for the darshans of devotees. It is learned that heavy rains have lashed Tirumala and Tirupati recently. Landslides broke at several places on the two ghat roads. Tirupati has been affected by rains like never before in the last 30 years. Dams and check dams in the remnant hills overflowed due to these heavy rains.
- 1 Dec 2021 5:17 AM GMT
The second ghat road in #Tirumala has been Closed Temporarily due to Rock Fall from Hills because of rains for the last 4 days.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) December 1, 2021
Authorities have been working for immediate restoration.
- 1 Dec 2021 5:15 AM GMT
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rains in Hyderabad. The rainfall is due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal which gets intensified into a hurricane by December 2, causing light rainfall in the city on Thursday and Friday. The IMD also said that the depression is expected to move northwest and strengthen further, reaching the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by December 4. Also Read - Parts of Hyderabad witness light drizzling on Saturday ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, the night temperature in the city went rose on Tuesday, reaching 18.8 degree Celsius that is three degrees more than normal. The day temperature was 29.4 degree Celsius. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, areas like Kapra, Rajendranagar, Hayathnagar, Serilingampally, LB Nagar and Falaknuma might witness a drop in temperatures in the following days.