Andhra Pradesh: Delhi IIT experts to visit Tirumala to inspect damaged ghat roads

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy inspected the area where the landslides broke on Tirumala Ghat Road this morning. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the landslides on the Tirumala Ghat roads were breaking due to the unprecedented rainfall in the last 30 years. Another five or six cliffs were identified on the Up Ghat Road. He said the damaged road was being repaired on a war footing.



YV Subba Reddy said Delhi IIT experts would arrive in Tirumala this evening in the wake of the fall of landslides. The TTD Engineering department officials along with vigilance officers will inspect the roads. He explained that a full study on the steps to be taken to prevent landslides would be completed and a report would be submitted in two to three days. He said steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.



On the other hand, YV Subba Reddy said that vehicular traffic will be allowed on the Down Ghat Road until the partially damaged Ghat Road repairs are completed. Devotees booking darshan tickets online and coming to Tirumala by vehicles can change the darshan date within six months if they postpone their journey due to heavy rains. He explained that there was no problem for the devotees going for Tirumala on the walkway.



