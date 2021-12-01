Hyderabad: Donor lungs transported to NIMS in 11 minutes via green channel

A donor lungs, which were retrieved from a 47-year-old daily wager who was brain dead was transported to NIMS in just 11 minutes through the green channel for the first ever lung transplantation. The green channel was created for about 11 km from Medicover hospitals Madhapur to NIMS.



The ambulance left Medicover Hospitals at 7.40 am and reached NIMS at around 7.51 am. The recipient of the lungs is a 19-year-old young girl whose lungs were infected after recovering from Covid-19.

The donor, A Susheela from Secunderabad was hit was hit by a two-wheeler while crossing the Bowenpally main road. She was rushed to the nearby hospital and later shifted to Medicover Hospitals Madhapur for better treatment. However, she was declared brain dead as her health condition did not improve. Her relatives decided to donate her organs, as part of the Jeevandan initiative.