AP govt. sets movie ticket prices, check the rates at various towns and cities

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has passed the amendment bill regard to the AP Cinematography Act where the government has put a break for the increase in film ticket prices. In addition, the government has also brought the online system for ticket purchase and stated that it has brought the law to enforce transparency in movie tickets and to collect the GST which was being evaded. The government has also put restrictions on the number of shows to be run with not exceeding the maximum of four shows.

Meanwhile, as per the new GO, the ticket prices at various levels are it a municipality, municipal corporations, City Panchayats and Gram Panchayat have been released. Going by the rates, the ticket prices vary depending on the theatres. In municipal corporations, the maximum price of a ticket is slated at Rs 250 while the minimum price is at Rs. 75 in multiplexes. While the maximum ticket price at Rs 100 and the minimum at Rs. 40 for AC theatres. And in the non-AC theatres, the maximum ticket price is Rs. 60 and the minimum is Rs. 20.

The rates are different in the municipalities with Rs. 150 as the maximum ticket price and Rs. 60 as minimum ticket prices in multiplexes. The prices for AC theatres are stipulated at Rs. 70 as the maximum price and Rs. 30 as the minimum price. And the non AC theatres had the price of Rs. 50 as maximum and Rs. 15 as minimum respectively.

Similarly, in the Nagara Panchayats, the ticket prices in multiplexes are slated as a maximum of Rs. 120 and minimum of Rs. 40 while at AC theatres, the rates are at Rs. 35 as maximum and Rs. 15 as a minimum and at non AC theatres, the price of the ticket is at Rs. 30 and Rs.10.

In the gram panchayat areas, the price of the ticket is Rs. 80 as maximum and Rs. 30 as a minimum in the multiplexes followed by Rs. 20 as maximum and Rs. 10 as a minimum in non AC theatres, and Rs. 15 as a maximum price and Rs. 5 as a minimum in the non AC theatres respectively.

Most of the towns had to follow these prices and unless the B Form has the Higher prices already sanctioned.

AP Government Mandated Ticket Prices!. Most Towns will be following these prices. (Unless B-Form has higher prices already sanctioned) pic.twitter.com/91q5OPshxE — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) December 1, 2021



