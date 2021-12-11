Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 11 December 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 11 December 2021
Live Updates today on 11 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 10 Dec 2021 7:45 PM GMT
Vijayawada: Women secretaries and promoters of the village dairy cooperative societies play very important role in the successful implementation of Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme, said Krishna district Collector J Nivas on Friday.
The Collector participated in the training programmes conducted for the village dairy cooperative society secretaries and assistant secretaries in Reddygudem and Mylavaram mandals.
Addressing on the occasion, the Collector said Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme will be implemented in 300 villages in the first phase in Krishna district. He said 89 villages under the Nandigama cluster and 90 villages in Nuzvid cluster will be covered in the first phase. He said Jagananna Pala Velluva will be beneficial to women dairy farmers to strengthen them financially.
He said scientific method will be followed in measuring cheese in the milk and there is no scope to cheat the farmers. He underlined the need to create awareness among women farmers on sale of milk. He said the women farmers may get Rs 5 to Rs 7 more under Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme compared to other dairies.Read more
- 10 Dec 2021 7:40 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced total support to the 72-hour-long strike by the employees of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to protest the Union government's decision to privatise four coal blocks. He demanded the State government purchase 49 per cent stake held by the Centre to stop the privatisation of SCCL. He also wanted the government to clear Rs 13,000 crore dues to the company.Read more
- 10 Dec 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday stated that voting in MLC polls under the local bodies quota is expected to be 99 percent. He voted in Siddipet Government Degree College. Later Rao told the media that for the first time MPs and MLAs were offered chance to cast votes in MLC polls under local bodies quota as ex-officio members. "Since the voters are the elected representatives we expect total percentage of voting", he said. It could be around 99 per cent, the minister hoped. Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MP, also cast his vote. In Medak 42.1 per cent votes were polled by noon. With 5,326 voters, five old districts saw polls for six seats contested by 26 candidates by following Corona protocols. The results are to be announced on December 14.
- 10 Dec 2021 7:37 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The health survey taken up by the State government to collect the health information of every individual is inching towards completion. The information so far gathered by the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, who took door-to door visit of households to collect information about the health status of citizens, would be uploaded on to an app soon. To minimise the burden of multiple visits and compilation of manually collected information, the State government has launched an application-based questionnaire, ASHA disease profile application, that can capture the information about the risk factors and symptoms of various communicable and non-communicable diseases from all the individuals of the State. District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Venkati Jummidi told The Hans India that the survey had entered its final stage and likely to be completed by next week in Hyderabad.
- 10 Dec 2021 7:36 PM GMT
Amaravati: Taking serious exception to the "baseless reports" published in a section of media on One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the 'imaginative' stories are aimed at destabilising the state government. Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Friday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that a section of press that is in support of the opposition party has been spinning baseless stories to mislead people on OTS. He said that there is no compulsion and it was a completely voluntary scheme, where people can use OTS to gain complete rights on their property which has been pledged for availing loans. He urged the public to banish all those media houses that are up with false propaganda and told them not to believe such stories.
- 10 Dec 2021 7:34 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Tightening the security at various reservoirs in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Friday recruited 100 new security personnel to keep a constant watch. They will be on duty for 24 hours at the reservoirs in the city. The new guards will be working in coordination with the vigilance wing of the board as well as the local police. They were briefed by senior officials at the Khairatabad office during the day.Read more
- 10 Dec 2021 7:32 PM GMT
Rajendranagar: In order to escape the law, unscrupulous PDS rice hoarders on the city outskirts are using children and vehicles without number plates to illegally transport grains, that too, in small quantities. This to run business surreptitiously which helps them play safe to beat the rap. In one such case which came to light on December 9, the Rajendranagar police caught an underaged boy driving a worn out scooter carrying a rice bag – purportedly PDS rice at Pillar No.258, Shivrampally. The bewildered boy called his boss to avert arrest while the police, though reluctantly, initially took him into custody along with rice and drove him to the PS a few miles away.Read more