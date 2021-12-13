Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 13 December 2021
Live Updates today on 13 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
- 13 Dec 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Three people were killed in separate road accidents in in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts in the wee hours on Monday. In the first case, a mother and daughter were dead on the spot after a lorry rammed into their bike. The incident occurred when a person identified as Brahmachary was returning to his home from Gummadidala with his wife and daughter when the accident occurred. His wife and daughter died on the spot. Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hopsital. In Siddipet district, a woman died after an auto-rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a speeding car at Kondakandla village of Kondapaka mandal. According to Kukunoorpalli SI Sairam, the accused, Shashi Bharat, a native of Ramadugu in Karimnagar was proceeding towards Gajwel after visiting Komuravelli temple when his car rammed into an auto-rickshaw. While a woman died on the spot, five others sustained serious injuries. The body was sent to Gajwel area hospital for autopsy.
- 13 Dec 2021 5:16 AM GMT
The current rains near #Tirupati city will move into other parts of #Chittoor district, while #Kadapa district will see 10-minute rain spells.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) December 13, 2021
- 13 Dec 2021 5:07 AM GMT
The Coronavirus epidemic that has been ravaging the world for a long time has taken a new turn with the outbreak of new variant Omicron which first came to light in South Africa and is gradually spreading to various countries. Omicron cases are already being reported in various states across the India. The first case of the Omicron variant was also reported in Andhra Pradesh and the government was alerted in this regard. YS Jagan will conduct a review on the medical health department today to discuss on the new variant. Minister Alla Nani and senior officials will attend the review to be held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. During the meeting, the CM will review the Nadu-Nedu works and the progress of the work of the newly set up medical colleges.Read more
- 13 Dec 2021 2:44 AM GMT
Anantapur: The more than a decade old Tungabhadra High Level Canal modernisation project launched in 2008 is yet to see the light of the day. Ever since the 2008, four governments had changed resulting in watering down of the modernisation project. Farmers are of the view that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government should take a fresh look at the project and complete the works at least before the expiry of its present term. The reasons for more than 10-year delay include different governments taking a different view on the project, besides contractors delay and governments failure in clearing the bills for completed works and inability and helplessness of engineering personnel to continuously undertake works execution as water flows through the canal for 6 months in an year and farmers disinclination to declare crop holiday to enable contractors to complete the project on a war footing in one crop year.Read more
- 13 Dec 2021 2:42 AM GMT
Kurnool: Noted industrialist Gali Maddilety Reddy has said that several road accident victims and others are losing lives due to non-availability of blood groups and components. He urged people to donate blood and save the lives of people, who are in dire need of blood. Participating as chief guest at the mega blood donation camp organised by the Friends Blood Group members at Banaganapalle College grounds on Sunday, he congratulated the Friends Blood Group members for coming forward to organise a blood donation camp.Read more