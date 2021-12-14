Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 14 December 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 14 December 2021
Live Updates today on 14 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
- 14 Dec 2021 2:31 AM GMT
Anantapur: The Union Ministry of Handlooms and Textiles had sanctioned just three handloom weavers' clusters at Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram and Uravakonda nine months ago. It had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for each cluster but the establishment of these clusters is yet to take off due to the lethargic attitude of state government. The Puttaparthi cluster will benefit 220 weavers, Dharmavaram 300 weavers and Uravakonda cluster 265 weavers. The Department of Handlooms and Textiles had sent proposals for setting up 71 clusters but in the first phase only 3 clusters were sanctioned. The largest number of proposals went from Dharmavaram that is for 34 clusters but the former was sanctioned only one cluster. The weavers in the district are unhappy with the government just sanctioning mere 3 clusters when they demand for 71 clusters. Dharmavaram weavers unhappy as Centre Okays just 3 clusters.
- 14 Dec 2021 2:30 AM GMT
Khammam: Officials are gearing up to make all arrangements for the MLC election counting. The election was conducted on December 10 peacefully in the district. As many as 738 voters cast their votes. All ballot boxes are stored in strong rooms with tight security. The counting process will be held at DPRC building on Tuesday. District Collector VP Gautham directed that tables be set up separately for counting, counting first priority votes and the next second priority votes. No papers, pens and cellphones would be allowed in the counting hall. All the agents of the candidates and agents should come by 7 am and the counting would begin at 8 am. Earlier, the Collector addressed a training programme for the election counting staff. He asked them to be aware of all rules and procedures as regards the counting. Election Observer Sudharshan Reddy, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Training Officers Sriram, Sailendra and counting staff participated in the programme.