AP High Court suspends GO. 35 over the reduction of movie ticket prices

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspended GO issued by the government over the reduction of the movie ticket prices in the state. Theater owners' lawyers have argued that the government does not have the power to reduce movie ticket prices. They said the theater owners have the right to increase ticket rates during the release of the film and argued that the government doesn't have the power to reduce ticket prices. The High Court agreed with the arguments of the petitioner and suspended GO No. 35 issued by the government for reducing ticket rates.

The AP government brought in GO No.35 in April this year, reducing ticket prices. The film industry has expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and several biggies from the film industry have urged the government to reconsider the issue and explained the situation to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Perni Nani on various occasions.

However, the government has not backed down in this regard and minister Perni Nani explained that ticket rates are going up massively at the time of the release of big movies and that the decision was taken to control it. It remains to be seen how government would respond on the verdict.