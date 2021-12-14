Rajahmundry-Tirupati flight with MLA Roja faces technical glitch, lands safely in Bangalore

Nagari YSRCP MLA RK Roja narrowly escaped a major accident after a technical glitch occurred on the Rajahmundry-Tirupati flight that she was traveling. However, the pilot landed the plane safely in Bangalore instead of in Tirupati. It is learned that MLA Roja had to travel from Rajahmundry to Tirupati and boarded an Indigo Airlines flight that is scheduled to reach Tirupati at 10:55 am today.



Against this backdrop, the technical glitch arose during the traveling and the vigilant pilot acted swiftly and took the flight towards Bangalore. About 70 passengers were on board at the time and everybody breathed in a sigh of relief as the flight landed safely in Bangalore.

MLA Roja posted on social media about the incident stating that they were still on the plane and the plane doors had not yet opened. "The pilot has not been instructed yet, " said Roja, who released a video.

On the other hand, there is no clarity from the officials as to whether the flight would return to Tirupati or not. Meanwhile, Roja expresses her concern as she is facing health issues.