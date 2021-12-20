Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 20 December 2021
Live Updates today on 20 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 20 Dec 2021 6:41 AM GMT
A road accident took place this morning on National Highway 16 at Edlapadu in Guntur district where an unidentified vehicle collided with an auto carrying farm labourers from behind. Two women were killed and seven others were injured in the accident. Going into details, 14 women labourers from Maddinagar and Vaddera colonies in Chilakaluripet town set out in an auto for cotton extraction work in Pattipada Mandal Tummalapalem. When they reached Edlapadu, the auto was hit by a vehicle from behind. The auto lost control and hit the divider and ovurned. Nine people who were seriously injured in the accident were rushed to Guntur Government Hospital in an ambulance. Sheikh Dariabi (55) and Begum (52) died while receiving treatment there. Of the other seven, a woman named Meenakshi is in critical condition. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
- 20 Dec 2021 5:50 AM GMT
A teenager wearing headphones was accidentally hit by a train here in Hyderabad on Sunday. The victim was identified as Naresh (19). Going into details, Naresh, a native of Mahabubnagar was working as a mason in Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, he was crossing the railway track between Bollaram Bazar-Bollaram railway station with his headphones on when he was accidentally hit by train. Naresh suffered greivous injuries and was shifted to a nearby private hospital by the locals where he died while undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.
- 20 Dec 2021 5:04 AM GMT
The Department of Medical Health in Andhra is preparing for the 34th Round of door-to-door Fever Survey from Monday in the wake of the Omicron variant cases). The Director of Public Health, Dr. Hymavati has directed the medical officers of all the districts to conduct quality fever surveys five days a week and asked Asha workers and volunteers go from house to house. According to the officials, anyone with symptoms of fever as well as covid should be brought to the attention of the medical officer along with the relevant ANM who will immediately perform covid tests. The medical staff will suggest home isolation and treatment based on the test results and free medicine kits are provided and assistance is provided under the supervision of a physician.Read more
- 20 Dec 2021 5:03 AM GMT
Three people who ventured into Nagarjuna Sagar canal at Danawaigudem in Khammam went missing here on Sunday night. As many as seven people went into the water on Sunday evening for swimming and three of them swept away in water. They were identified as Vivek (23), Abhai (25) and Sonu (35). Soon after the incident, the remaining persons alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up rescue measures. However, the rescue measures were halted in the night. Of the three victims, two were working in Abhaya Ayurvedic hospital in Khammam and another was working at the same hospital at Suryapet branch. It is learned that the seven people went to visit the NSP canal for swimming to enjoy the weekend. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.