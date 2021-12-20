Pawan Kalyan asks YSRCP MPs to hold Placards in parliament against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan tweeted attacking YSRCP over privatisation of the Vizag steel plant. Pawan, who has been criticising that the centre has given the green signal for the privatisation of the steel industry due to the state government's negligence, has once again targeted YSRCP through the Twitter platform. He recalled the slogan raised by the ruling party who said they would sacrifice their life for the steel plant during the Visakhapatnam Corporation elections.



However, the Jana Sena chief suggested the YSRCP leaders hold placards in the parliament instead of sacrificing the lives.



Earlier, Pawan released a video appealing to YSRCP and TDP MPs requesting to display placards in Parliament regarding the Visakhapatnam Steel plant fight.

He assured of support if the government takes all party members to Delhi and demanded the YSRCP MPs to take the voice of the people of the state to the Parliament.





