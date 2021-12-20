KTR provides list of closed roads in Cantonment on Kishan Reddy's request

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao provided the list of 21 roads that were closed by defence authorities to the Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Rama Rao asked Kishan Reddy to reopen the roads keeping in the public issues in mind.

The minister retweeted the tweet of a netizen who appealed to the minister reopen the roads stating that the closure of roads is causing inconvenience to the commuters and also provided the list of 21 roads and their names to Kishan Reddy when the latter asked the municipal minister to list out the names of closed roads.

"The MAUD minister is asking the centre to hand over the defence area. The municipal department has already failed to maintain the roads given to them in Malkajgiri and now they are asking for defence area," Kishan Reddy said, asking the minister to provide the roads' list.

"Dear Sri @kishanreddybjp Garu, You wanted me to furnish the list of roads closed illegally within the Secunderabad Cantonment area. Here it is Down pointing backhand index Hope you can do justice and ensure LMA reopens all roads immediately for the benefit of Millions of our citizens," KT Rama Rao tweeted.





