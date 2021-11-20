Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 20 November 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 20 November 2021
Live Updates today on 20 November: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 20 Nov 2021 4:12 AM GMT
Intensity of rain has now increased a bit in #Hyderabad. On and off light to moderate spells expected in next 1hr. Please carry an umbrella with you 😃☔️#HyderabadRains @HiHyderabad https://t.co/OZDca5Qi9S— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 20, 2021
- 20 Nov 2021 4:09 AM GMT
#Visakhapatnam City will High Intensity rains for next 2 hours. The rains will pouring heavily for 10 minutes, then will take a break and pour again.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) November 20, 2021
Dear Vizagites, It is advised to go out with an Umbrella for next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/jCbnXVZcCn