Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 4 December 2021
- 4 Dec 2021 6:23 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of former CM Rosaiah. He expressed profound sympathy to the family members. "I am deeply saddened by the news of Rosaiah's death," YS Jagan said. He said that the death of Rosaiah who held many positions in his long political career is a huge loss to the two Telugu states. "I offer my deepest condolences to his family, "said Jagan. Also Read - Welfare Schemes Introduced by Rosaiah During His Term as Chief Minister ..
Konijeti Rosaiah, who had been ill for the past few days, passed away on Saturday morning (88). Doctors confirmed that he died shortly after being rushed to Star Hospital in Banjara Hills due to low BP. Konijeti Rosaiah has held many positions right from Legislature to the governor in his long political career. The former chief minister has served as governor of Tamil Nadu till 2016
- 4 Dec 2021 6:09 AM GMT
The last rites of Konijeti Rosaiah who breathed his last today will be held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam tomorrow, the Congress leaders said. Rosaiah's mortal remains were shifted to his residence in Ameerpet from Star hospital. According to Congress leaders, his mortal remains will be kept at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday morning for the public visit. The final procession will be begin from Gandhi Bhavan at 12.30 pm and the last rites will be held at 1 pm. Rosaiah who retired from active politics in 2016 is survived by wife, three sons and a daughter.