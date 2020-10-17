Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Coronavirus, Today 17 October 2020

Live Updates Today 17 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 16 October Telangana recorded 1,554 COVID19 cases, 1,435 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,19,224 including 1,94,653 recoveries, 1,256 deaths and 23,203 active cases.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 16 October Andhra Pradesh reports 3,967 new COVID19 cases, 25 more fatalities and 5,010 recoveries. Infection tally rises to 7,75,470, death toll reaches 6,382. The number of active cases in the state stands at 38,979.

Coronavirus in India as on 16 October India reports a spike of 63,371 new COVID19 cases & 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,12,161 deaths.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:10 AM and will set at 5:53 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 17 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 58 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 5:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 17 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 17 (29 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:58 AM; Sunrise: 6:09 AM; Dhuhr: 12:02 PM; Asr: 3:23 PM; Maghrib: 5:54 PM; Isha: 7:06 PM

