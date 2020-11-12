Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Today, 12 November 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Live Updates Today 12 November 2020
Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 14 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:18 AM and will set at 5:42 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on November 12 will be 60% and Air Quality will be Fair with 113 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 5:33 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on November 12 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 148 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on November 12 (23 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:04 AM; Sunrise: 6:18 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:17 PM; Maghrib: 5:42 PM; Isha: 06:57 PM
Live Updates
- 12 Nov 2020 5:25 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Andhra Pradesh Minister Appalaraju narrowly escaped a major accident on Wednesday after cow tried to attack him. Going into details, the minister who inspected the cattle farm at Chadalawada village in Naguluppalapadu Mandal in Prakasam District has been worshipping the cow. Read Full Story
- 12 Nov 2020 5:22 AM GMT
Government announced Rs. 25 lakhs compensation to the kin of deceased Abdul Salam
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has announced Rs. 25 lakhs exgratia to the kin of deceased Abdul Salam. The district collector, G Veera Pandiyan following the orders of Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has handedover the cheque to the mother-in-law of the deceased Abdul Salam after visiting Moolasagaram Village on Thursday.
- 12 Nov 2020 5:20 AM GMT
Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T JUDA) at Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Secunderabad calls for a strike and decides to boycott duties, demanding 'resumption of non-COVID services' at the hospital.
- 12 Nov 2020 5:19 AM GMT
A total of 12,19,62,509 samples tested for COVID19 up to 11th November, of these 11,93,358 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
- 12 Nov 2020 5:18 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: With 47,905 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,83,917. With 550 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,28,121
Total active cases are 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hrs.
Total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.