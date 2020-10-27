Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 27 October 2020

Live Updates Today 27 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 26 October Telangana recorded 582 COVID19 cases, 1,432 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,31,834 including 2,11,912 recoveries, 1,311 deaths and 18,611 active cases: State Health Department

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 26 October Andhra Pradesh reports 1,901 new Covid19 cases and 19 deaths. Total cases in the state increase to 8,08,924 out of which 28,770 are active patients. 6,606 deaths reported till date.

Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 26 October Karnataka reports 3,130 new COVID19 cases, 42 deaths and 8,715 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 8,05,947, with 7,19,558 discharges and 10,947 deaths. Active cases 75,423.

Coronavirus in India as on 26 October With 45,149 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,09,960. With 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,014. Total active cases are 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in last 24 hrs

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:13 AM and will set at 5:47 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 27 will be 83% and Air Quality will be Fair with 130 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:03 AM and will set at 5:38 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 27 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 146 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 27 (9 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:00 AM; Sunrise: 6:12 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:19 PM; Maghrib: 5:47 PM; Isha: 7:01 PM

Live Updates on Coronavirus