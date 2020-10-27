Andhra Pradesh: Farmers to get Rs. 2000 under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is implementing the promises given to the people at the time of elections is all set to provide second installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme. The government is implementing the 'YSR Raitu Bharosa - PM Kisan' scheme as stated in the election plan. The government which has earlier decided pay Rs. 12,500 per year for next four years has now increased it to Rs. 13,500 for five years as a result, each farmer family will be assisted financially with Rs. 67,500 in 5 years.

The government is going to implement the investment assistance of Rs 13,500 for the second year in a row. The government, which had released the first tranche at the beginning of the kharif season on May 15, is now providing the second tranche today. For this, the chief minister will launch the program through online from his camp office and deposit the money directly into the farmers accounts. A total of Rs 1,115 crore is to be deposited in the accounts of 50.47 lakh farmer families in the state. The third installment will be credited to the farmers' accounts during the harvest season and next year's Sankranthi festival.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has urged to the bankers not to collect the old arrears from Rythu Bharosa money and advised farmers to dial toll free number 1902 if anyone doesn't get the money credited by the government. On the other hand, un addition to tenant farmers, the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme is also applicable to tribal farmers who have obtained ROFR and are cultivating. In addition to the Rs 7,500 given at the beginning of Kharif and the Rs 4,000 given at the beginning of the Rabi season in installments, the government is depositing Rs 11,500 at a time for tribal farmers. Thus, a total of over Rs 1.18 crore is being deposited to over 1.02 lakh farmers.

Meanwhile, the farmers, who suffered crop damage due to heavy rains in the months of July, August and September will get input subsidy on Tuesday. The State government has made arrangements for depositing the input subsidy amount into the bank accounts of the farmers. Agriculture crops in lakhs of acres were damaged across the state due to heavy rains during this rainy season. After conducting mandal-wise and village wise enumeration, the officials have prepared the list of farmers, who suffered crop damage.