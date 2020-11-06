LIVE Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Today, 6 November 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 6 November 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 5 November Coronavirus cases in Telangana went up to 2,45,602 with the record of 1,539 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and the death toll reached 1,362 with five new deaths due to the virus. As many as 978 persons recovered from the virus in a single pushing the count to 2,25,664. There are around 18,656 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment, of which 15,864 are in home/institutional isolation. A total of 44,327 samples were tested between Tuesday and Wednesday including 19,503 on primary contacts and 5,319 on secondary contacts. So far, the cumulative number of tests in the state went up to 44,84,183..

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 5 November 2,745 fresh COVID19 cases in Andhra Pradesh bring tally to 8.35 lakh, death toll mounts to 6,757 with 13 more fatalities; active case count 21,878.

Coronavirus in India as on 5 November With 50,209 new coronavirus infections, India's total cases surge to 83,64,086. With 704 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,315. Total active cases are 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 77,11,809 with 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

