LIVE Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Today, 9 November 2020

Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Live Updates Today 9 November 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 8 November Telangana recorded 1,440 new COVID19 cases, 1,481 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday. Total number of cases now at 2,50,331 including 2,29,064 recoveries, 1,377 deaths, and 19,890 active cases: State Health Department..

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 8 November Andhra Pradesh reported 2,237 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 8,42,967 including 21,403 active cases, 8,14,773 recoveries and 6,791 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Andhra Pradesh.

Coronavirus in India as on 8 November With 45,674 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,07,754. With 559 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,121. Total active cases are 5,12,665 after a decrease of 3,967 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 78,68,968 with 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

