Naane Varuvean Movie Twitter Review
Naane Varuvean is an Indian Tamil-language psychological action thriller film written by Dhanush directed by Selvaraghavan. It stars Dhanush and Selvaraghan in lead roles. Dhanush plays dual role for the third time. This movie marks the reuniting of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush after Mayakkam Enna.
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2022 6:13 AM GMT
#NaaneVaruvean— Sudarshan Sivakumar (@sudarshhh) September 29, 2022
Excellent 1st half nd Average 2nd half. The film falls flat in the latter.Climax is unjustifiable.Yuvan's RR is terrific. Rendu Raja song is a treat to the fans. Dhanush heavily relies on Thalaivar Mannerism during mass scenes.
Dhanush's daughter role, gud acting.
- 29 Sep 2022 6:11 AM GMT
#NaaneVaruvean: Pretty good. A neat and tidy film that delivers generous thrills in the first half and then has a watchable second half. What makes it worth watching are the genre elements and @dhanushkraja's spectacular performance in dual roles!— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 29, 2022
- 29 Sep 2022 6:08 AM GMT
#NaaneVaruvean a fab super natural thriller by @selvaraghavan with surprise element working big . Extraordinary first half and a chilling climax. One man show from @dhanushkraja in a difficult dual role excels and holds it together along with @thisisysr bgm. Neat & gripping.— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 29, 2022
- 29 Sep 2022 5:54 AM GMT
#NaaneVaruvean FDFS reports !!— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 29, 2022
Good first half
2nd half was average with a disappointed climax pic.twitter.com/7HtWjoayQB
- 29 Sep 2022 5:53 AM GMT
#NaaneVaruvean surprise climax Twist from @selvaraghavan. Surely no one can think.— RJ Raja (@rajaduraikannan) September 29, 2022
HIT❤️
- 29 Sep 2022 5:53 AM GMT
#NaaneVaruvean is better than expected. Defenetly a good watch. Yes there is slow facing is some places, but it worth for the next scenes. Run time is big plus❤️#Dhanush vs #Dhanush 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IvIaRxjdLu— RJ Raja (@rajaduraikannan) September 29, 2022
- 29 Sep 2022 5:52 AM GMT
Don't read anything about #NaaneVaruvean if you want to enjoy it. The first half is definitely not the film we thought this was going to be. It is best experienced without a clue about what it is.— Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) September 29, 2022
- 29 Sep 2022 5:47 AM GMT
#NaaneVaruvean 3/5 A Decent Slow Paced Paranormal Thriller. Good & Neat 1st half, Dull & Avg 2nd Half. 1st Half Interval 20 Mins 💥💥💥 D's Performance & U1's BGM Sema. 2nd Half Lag, Predictable. 2nd Half Screenplay Could Hav Been Better. One Time Watchable.— Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) September 29, 2022
- 29 Sep 2022 5:47 AM GMT
Super glad that #Selvaraghavan, #Dhanush and the rest kept radio silence about #NaaneVaruvean...— Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) September 29, 2022
If possible, everyone should watch this with absolutely no idea about the film
Adhu dhaan indha padathukku irukra biggest promotion.
Thaaaaa... terrific so far!#NaaneVaruveanFDFS pic.twitter.com/jXqa8FVXRB
- 29 Sep 2022 5:47 AM GMT
#NaaneVaruvean - Could've added some Cat & Mouse game in 2nd Half.. that would've elevated the faceoff even more.. Ending could've been better..✌️— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 29, 2022