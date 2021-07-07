Narendra Modi Govt. Cabinet Reshuffle live updates: New Ministers to take oath at Rastrapati Bhavan

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: Some of the Ministers in Modi Government have resigned and President of India have accepted their resignation.

The Ministers who have submitted their resignation include

-Union Minister Harsh Vardhan (Health)

- Ravi Shankar Prasad(Law/IT)

- Prakash Javedkar(Environment/Information and Broadcasting)

-Ramesh Pokhriya(Education) Santosh Gangwar(Labour)

-Sadananda Gowda(Chemicals & Fertilizers).

Shortly, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, for 43 BJP/NDA Leaders who would be inducted into the Union cabinet either as Ministers or Ministers of State (Mos).

From among all Allies, the below individuals would be holding the Council of Ministers post

-RCP Singh of Jd(U)

-Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP)

-Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal)

BJP Leaders who would be sworn in include

-Jyotiraditya Scindia

-Narayan Rane

-Sarbananda Sonowal

-Ashiwin Vaishnaw

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Have Arrived at Rastrapati Bhavan

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister and Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker have arrived at Durbar Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan and very soon oath taking ceremony for the Cabinet Ministers to begin.