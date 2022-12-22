Nayanthara Connect Movie review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES
South Indian ace actress Nayanthara is all set to make the audience stick to their seats with her spine-chilling thriller 'Connect'.
@NayantharaU #Nayanathara pic.twitter.com/jdiTXEPDWG— Indian cinema📽️🎥 (@Actress_Media) December 21, 2022
@wikkiofficial & Nayan ❤#wikkinayan #VigneshShivan #Vigneshsivan #Nayanathara #LadySuperStar pic.twitter.com/rE2eSe2pOa— Cinema Mansion (@CinemaMansion) December 21, 2022
#Connect #Review— K. Ramya Sree (@_ramyasree_) December 21, 2022
It's a technically sound #movie, however lags here & there, especially last 30 mins. Some scenes seem clichéd reminding you of Holly #flicks. But the sound design & a few jumps will make it worth-watching. #movies #Nayanthara #Nayanathara #latest #VigneshShivan
#Connect 2.75/5 #Nayanathara— RR (@rrking99) December 22, 2022
ST #CONNECT @ Majestic Cineplex 🇱🇰 #Nayanathara pic.twitter.com/kqntiyX8eQ— Cinema Kaaran (@kaaran_cinema) December 22, 2022
20 mins into #Connect movie ..nothing works ..hope it gets better— raj (@rajraju52) December 22, 2022
Saraina sound system vunna theater lo chusthe chokkalu tadusthai… Gone half way through #Connect … very Good as of now 👌👌— ғor a cнange (@Gowtham_kaNTRi) December 22, 2022
#Connect Review— Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) December 22, 2022
• Average 🙂
• Sound Effects Good 👌🏻
• Simple Story
@Ashwin_saravana strikes it again gameover ni minchi undi anta ga #Connect— Esoteric man (@maiself_siva) December 22, 2022