Nepal Earthquake LIVE UPDATES: At least 6 dead as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
At least six people were killed when a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the lower Himalayan region early Wednesday, leading to tremors rippling across...
At least six people were killed when a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the lower Himalayan region early Wednesday, leading to tremors rippling across north India and parts of Nepal and jolting people out of their sleep in scores of cities and villages.The National Centre for Seismology NCS said the epicentre of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh.
- 9 Nov 2022 6:36 AM GMT
#India shook the midnight fire, houses collapsed in #Nepal , see the devastation in pictures #earthquake #earthquakeindelhi pic.twitter.com/652yg5LseE— Soni4Ekta (@Soni4E) November 9, 2022
- 9 Nov 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to social media and wrote: ''I hope all of you are safe.'' Congress leader Radhika Khera urged people to ''stay alert and stay safe''.
- 9 Nov 2022 5:55 AM GMT
Neha Yadav, another Twitter user, said she had been staying in Delhi for four years and had never felt such tremors.
- 9 Nov 2022 5:49 AM GMT
Many people shared their experiences on Twitter, posting videos of people rushing out of their houses and neighbours gathering in groups, huddled over their phones as they tried to find out what had happened and where the epicentre was. One video showed a chandelier shaking.
- 9 Nov 2022 5:49 AM GMT
Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Nepal's Doti, said all the six victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake.
- 9 Nov 2022 5:49 AM GMT
Two moderate earthquakes preceded the stronger tremor that jolted western Nepal, a 5.7-magnitude tremor at 9.07 pm on Tuesday and a 4.1-magnitude one shortly after at 9.56 pm. The epicentre was the same, it said.
- 9 Nov 2022 5:44 AM GMT
