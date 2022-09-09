Oke Oka Jeevitham Movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES
Oke Oka Jeevitham is an Indian science fiction drama film written and directed by debutant Shree Karthick and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil languages, the latter titled Kanam. It stars Sharwanand, Ritu Varma and Amala Akkineni.
Live Updates
- 9 Sep 2022 6:07 AM GMT
#OkeOkaJeevitham— #TheGhost #Agent #Brahmastra (@nagfans) September 9, 2022
Super Hit Movie..Must watch emotional sci fi ride !!
Superb comeback film for @amalaakkineni1
Congrats @ImSharwanand on behalf of all @nagfans@riturv @priyadarshi_i @vennelakishore @iamnagarjuna
- 9 Sep 2022 6:06 AM GMT
@ImSharwanand అన్న హిట్టుకుంటారో 🤙🤙👍#OkeOkaJeevithamReview 👌👌#OkeOkaJeevitham #OkeOkaJeevithamOnSep9 pic.twitter.com/QEPnSn1h8x— prabhas army (@sandeep20195456) September 9, 2022
- 9 Sep 2022 6:02 AM GMT
#OkeOkaJeevitham Overall A Good Emotional Sci-Fi Entertainer!— RHC,charan (@HemaCha16381001) September 9, 2022
A time travel movie told in an emotional way with situational comedy in parts. The Director comes up with a novel way of telling a sci fi story and it works well. Go for it!
Rating: 3/5 pic.twitter.com/AAmqcqd6IW
- 9 Sep 2022 6:02 AM GMT
#OkeOkaJeevitham— S.Mallikarjun Reddy (@reddy73459) September 9, 2022
Hit kottesav @ImSharwanand anna
Block buster every where
- 9 Sep 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Beautiful crafted sci-fi emotional drama, where everything and everyone excels in their role.— Akhil Sravan Kumar (@sravannerella00) September 9, 2022
A huge kudos to the whole team and special mention to @ImSharwanand - Top notch performance! 😍
A very very good watch #OkeOkaJeevitham ! I loved it ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wZLZ9Fe53V
- 9 Sep 2022 5:55 AM GMT
The Trio of @ImSharwanand @vennelakishore and @priyadarshi_i have all done well in their roles along with @amalaakkineni1 and the child actors.— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 9, 2022
Music is blended well with film and the director did a good job sticking to the story without many filler scenes #OkeOkaJeevitham
- 9 Sep 2022 5:54 AM GMT
- 9 Sep 2022 5:51 AM GMT
#OkeOkaJeevitham carrying Blockbuster response from Celebrity Premiere,— Clapnumber (@clapnumber) September 9, 2022
Press Premiere & US premieres unanimously. 🤘😍
Time travel concept with right amount of emotions and high standard technical values 💥✨@ImSharwanand @DreamWarriorpic pic.twitter.com/0BGE0yeT95
- 9 Sep 2022 5:48 AM GMT
#Brahmastra— Movies For You 🇮🇳 (@Movies4u_Officl) September 9, 2022
Interval Manchi High Ichindhi
Ninna #OkeOkaJeevitham Eeroju Idhi, Hammayyaaa Oka Manchi Set-up 🖤
Chuuddham Second Half Ela Untundhooo....
- 9 Sep 2022 5:46 AM GMT
Good reviews for #OkeOkaJeevitham— koti ! 🎬🎥 (@koti7711) September 9, 2022
Mixed reviews for #Brahmastra (may be average)