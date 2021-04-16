PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings win the toss and elect to field

PBKS vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021: Punjab Kings (PBKD) lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Mumbai on Friday.

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, a surface that offers more bounce and three-time champions CSK are currently missing an ace fast bowler. They would also be worried about their top-order as well. Despite Suresh Raina's return, CSK had a poor outing with the bat in their opening encounter, which they lost to Delhi Capitals (DC). Punjab, on the other hand, are coming off a nail-biting close win over Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Mohammed Shami will once again be key for Punjab but KL Rahul will also hope that the Australian pace duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith improve their below par show from the previous game. Wankhede being batting friendly, Punjab will hope to see their starry top-order of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle fire on Friday. Deepak Hooda, who scored a quick-fire half-century last match, will also be key for the Men in Pink.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Squads

Punjab Kings (PBKS): KL Rahul(c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma