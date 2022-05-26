PM Modi Hyderabad Tour LIVE UPDATES: The Prime Minister will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 1.30 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Hyderabad has assumed political importance. Modi who was scheduled to reach here around 1.30pm preponed his arrival and landing in another 15 mts. He is scheduled to meet party workers. It ma be recalled recently other BJP leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda visited the state. change in Modis schedule indicates that he has laid greater attention on Telangana politics and would continue till elections are over.
- 26 May 2022 7:10 AM GMT
Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid PM Modi's visit to the city
Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad, the authorities made all the arrangements to this extent. Modi, who is attending the 20th founding anniversary of the Indian School of Business (ISB), will arrive at ISB in Gatchibauli at 2 pm and address the post-graduation program students' graduation ceremony.Read more
- 26 May 2022 7:06 AM GMT
Modi will spend about 30 mts with party leaders abd workers at airport. Meanwhile TRS workers have put banners in city questioning Modi about promises like Bayyaram Steel project etc. A little before Modi landed, KCR left for Bangalore. He proposes to lobby in favour of Anna Hazare as opposition candidate for Presidents post.