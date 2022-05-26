PM Narendra Modi participates in 20th anniversary of ISB, says it has reached milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 20th anniversary of Indian School of Business and addressed the students on the occasion. He said ISB has reached a key milestone in its journey and recalled that Atal Bihari Vajpayee started ISB in 2001. Narendra Modi said that ISB had reached this level due to the efforts of many and has grown to be the top business school in Asia.



Narendra Modi unveiled the ISB 20th anniversary logo on the occasion. The ISB Scholars who excelled were awarded the Excellence and Leadership Awards. ISB scholars Abhijit, Bhardwaj, Vaidehi, Vikram Singh, Utkard and Pradeel received gold medals by Modi. Modi presented the Hyderabad Campus Chairperson Award to Raghav Chopra. Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan, State Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav and Union Minister Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion.



The Prime Minister left for Begumpet by road as the aviation authorities did not give permission for Modi's helicopter.