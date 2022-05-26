Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid PM Modi's visit to the city

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad, the authorities made all the arrangements to this extent. Modi, who is attending the 20th founding anniversary of the Indian School of Business (ISB), will arrive at ISB in Gatchibauli at 2 pm and address the post-graduation program students' graduation ceremony.



The Prime Minister will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 1.30 pm on a special flight from Delhi. He will meet state BJP leaders at the airport for 20 minutes and arrive at the HCU Helipad by helicopter at 1.50pm. Later, PM Modi will travel by road to Gachibowli ISB and Attend the ISB anniversary between 2pm and 3.15pm. The prime minister will return to Begumpet Airport at 4 pm and leave for Chennai at 4.15 pm.

With the arrival of the Prime Minister in Hyderabad, the authorities are setting up reinforced security. Security officials are verifying the students' background during the event and focused on social media accounts as well. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Gachibowli amid heavy security with about 1,500 police personnel. In this context, the authorities announced that traffic restrictions will be in force in the city from 12 noon to 6 pm.

Motorists traveling from Gachibowli to Lingampally should take a detour at Gachibowli Junction and proceed via Botanical Garden, Kondapur Area Hospital, Majeed Banda Kaman, HCU Depot Road. Vehicles going towards Lingampally from Wipro Junction will have to go through Q City, Gaulidoddy, Gopanpalli Cross Road, HCU Back Gate, Nallagandla.

Those heading towards Gatchibauli from Wipro Junction will be diverted to Fairfield Hotel, Nanakramguda Rotary, ORR Road, L&T Towers. Vehicles heading towards Gachibowli Junction from Cable Bridge will be diverted to Jubilee Hills Road No.45, Madhapur PS, Cyber ​​Towers, Hitex, Kottaguda, Botanical Garden, Gachibowli Junction.