PM Modi In Hyderabad Live Updates: Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express Train
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Hyderabad for an official visit. During his visit, he will launch the Vande Bharat Train services that will connect Hyderabad and Tirupati. The launch will take place at the Secunderabad railway station. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new railway station that is estimated to cost Rs. 700 crore. Later, he is expected to participate in a public meeting at the Parade Grounds.
Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by the state's Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, senior leaders of the BJP, and top officials of the state government at Begumpet Airport.
Live Updates
- 8 April 2023 6:39 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express Train connecting Secunderabad with Tirupati
- 8 April 2023 6:37 AM GMT
PM Modi agreed to meet 40 staff members from the sweeper and other staff working in the BJP state office at platform 10 at Secundrabad Railway Station, where he flagged off the Vande Bharat Express.
Earlier, he met students before flagging the Vande Bharat Express
- 8 April 2023 6:24 AM GMT
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy, BJP state leaders accorded warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Begumpet Airport today.