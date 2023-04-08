PM Modi In Hyderabad Live Updates: Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express Train

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Hyderabad for an official visit. During his visit, he will launch the Vande Bharat Train services that will connect Hyderabad and Tirupati. The launch will take place at the Secunderabad railway station. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new railway station that is estimated to cost Rs. 700 crore. Later, he is expected to participate in a public meeting at the Parade Grounds.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by the state's Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, senior leaders of the BJP, and top officials of the state government at Begumpet Airport.




























