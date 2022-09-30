  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha Movie Reviews and Release Day LIVE Updates: Vikram vedha Set For Big Opening

Vikram Vedha Teaser: The Ultimate Face-Off Between The Lead Actors Saif Ali Khan And Hrithik Roshan
x

Vikram Vedha Teaser: The Ultimate Face-Off Between The Lead Actors Saif Ali Khan And Hrithik Roshan

Highlights

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to entertain their fans with the complete action thriller...

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to entertain their fans with the complete action thriller 'Vikram Vedha'. Being the remake of the blockbuster movie with the same name, there are many expectations on it. The movie is all set to release in a couple of days, but the trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Umair Sandhu drop their reviews and call the movie a masterpiece.



Show Full Article

Live Updates

2022-09-30 06:04:21
>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X