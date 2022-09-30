Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha Movie Reviews and Release Day LIVE Updates: Vikram vedha Set For Big Opening
It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to entertain their fans with the complete action thriller...
It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to entertain their fans with the complete action thriller 'Vikram Vedha'. Being the remake of the blockbuster movie with the same name, there are many expectations on it. The movie is all set to release in a couple of days, but the trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Umair Sandhu drop their reviews and call the movie a masterpiece.
- 30 Sep 2022 7:22 AM GMT
#PonniyinSelvan1 Extraordinary outcome of a magnificent mani !!— Navin (@India777Navin) September 30, 2022
Purely class based which takes u back to the era of cholas. Certainly not for the "hero kicks d villan & he flies to Mars" fans club
No compromise in vfx & cinematography 🙌
ARR #PS1review #PonniyinSelvanFDFS pic.twitter.com/r4GJm33CVl
- 30 Sep 2022 6:57 AM GMT
#PonniyinSelvan1 Review— Frame2 Studios (@Frame2Studios) September 30, 2022
All the Casts have done their best, But the Show Stealer @Karthi_Offl 👏🔥 and @arrahman at his best🔥🔥🔥
Amazing Visuals and Screenplay
Hence proved he is a master class on filmmaking #ManiRatnam
Rating: 4.5/5#PonniyinSelvan1 #PS1review #PS1
- 30 Sep 2022 6:55 AM GMT
#PS1Review (🥺🔥😯😼)@actor_jayamravi - arunmozhi character such awesome i really enjoy he Voice 🤭❤️@Karthi_Offl - movie full i enjoy with vandhiyadevan Journey 🙏🤎 location visual ponni nadhi song 🥵@chiyaan - aditha karikalan is Emotional chola Acting 😈💥chola song 🥶— hari_vikram (@Hari_ChiyaanBoy) September 30, 2022
- 30 Sep 2022 6:54 AM GMT
Second half:— Ansh (@ianshuraj_) September 30, 2022
It’s fire.. Emotion action swag and the climax.. AND AND Hrithik’s evil laugh..
It will keep you engaged throughout. The action part is too good will make you jump with the impactful bgm.. Final words: Full paisa wasool movie #VikramVedha https://t.co/FRKsJIds7w
- 30 Sep 2022 6:54 AM GMT
Random thought:#Ps book readers dint like the film. Story n impact is completely different from the novel. If this movie was not titled as #PonniyinSelvan they too would have like it. They would have just enjoyed it as another fictional movie. #ps1review #PonniyinSelvanFDFS— Richard Wilson (@Richard281990) September 30, 2022
- 30 Sep 2022 6:50 AM GMT
#HrithikRoshan𓃵 has proven it time and again what an incredible actor he is. #VikramVedha is one more feather to his cap. Killed it as Vedha. #SaifAliKhan is an actor who NEVER gives a bad performance. And he nailed it as Vikram.— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) September 30, 2022
BGM is the 3rd hero.
A PAISA VASOOL film! 🔥
- 30 Sep 2022 6:39 AM GMT
#PonniyinSelvan OST will also create a new record— Ram ராபர்ட் रहीम (@itsme_rrr9438) September 30, 2022
That is the magic which thalaivARR has created
Nandini & Kundhavai meet up
Vanthiyadevan & PS meet up
🚢 Sequence etc.,
He definitely has given his heart out for this & 2022 second half is his year 😁🔥#ARRahman #PS1Review
- 30 Sep 2022 6:36 AM GMT
Watched #VikramVedha! It’s outdated and a universe of disappointments. Many Bhojpuri films (Which are made on the same subject) are much better than this one. #Saif is OK as a hero n @iHrithik is good in a guest appearance. It’s total waste of time, money n energy. So 1* from me.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 30, 2022
- 30 Sep 2022 6:35 AM GMT
#PonniyinSelvan Review:#Trisha looks so good & act effortlessly 👍— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 30, 2022
Her performance leaves a mark ❣️#TrishaKrishnan as Kundavai is another addition to #ManiRatnam's list of Strong Female Characters 👏#PonniyinSelvan1 #PonniyinSelvanReview #PS1review #PS1 pic.twitter.com/quJYhENcpc
- 30 Sep 2022 6:29 AM GMT
Never been much into periodic films anyday, but Maniratnam has changed my mind. The biggest plus of the film is it doesn't give you more of typical periodic film vibes and keeps it so real and lively! ♥️— சில்ற (@BeingSilra_) September 30, 2022
PS is a big Win to me! 💥 #PonniyinSelvanFDFS #PonniyinSelvan #PS1review