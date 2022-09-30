Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha Movie Reviews and Release Day LIVE Updates: Vikram vedha Set For Big Opening

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to entertain their fans with the complete action thriller 'Vikram Vedha'. Being the remake of the blockbuster movie with the same name, there are many expectations on it. The movie is all set to release in a couple of days, but the trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Umair Sandhu drop their reviews and call the movie a masterpiece.







