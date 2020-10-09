X
RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: Toss at 7 PM

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score
RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2020

Highlights

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight at 7.30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals currently placed at number 2 in the points table with 4 wins while Rajasthan Royals placed at number 7 with 2 wins.

RR vs DC Match Details

Game No. 23: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Date: October 9, Friday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Umpires: C Shamshuddin, KN Ananthapadmanbhan, Vineet Kulkarni, K Srinivasan

