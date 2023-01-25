Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad News LIVE UPDATES
- 25 Jan 2023 6:39 AM GMT
Telangana State Statistical ABSTRACT ( ATLAS ) l Release by B. Vinod Kumar Vice Chairman
- 25 Jan 2023 6:31 AM GMT
Saplings with therapeutic properties planted
In a move to contribute their part in promoting green cover and conserve environment, students of AS Raja Women's Junior College came forward to plant saplings comprising therapeutic properties.
- 25 Jan 2023 6:21 AM GMT
Rasaputra Rajani who was arrested by Karnataka police on the charges of circulating fake currency taking selfi with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit in Proddaturu.
- 25 Jan 2023 6:20 AM GMT
- 25 Jan 2023 6:08 AM GMT
Pawan Kalyan worshipped goddess Kanaka Durga
Jana sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Sri Kanka Durga Temple and worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga here on Wednesday. He offered a saree, bangles and pasupu kunkuma to the presiding deity. Prior to that, he performed special poojas to his election campaign vehicle, Varahi at the tollgate of the Indrakeeladri.Later, he delivered his first key note address from Varahi and stated that the main aim of Varahi is to root out the devil's rule in the state.