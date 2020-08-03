Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 3 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 3 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Sunday reported 1891 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 66,677 while the deaths at 540.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 8,555 coronavirus positive cases and 67 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,58,764 while the deaths at 1,474.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:48 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 3 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 11 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 30 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:48 AM and will set at 6:38 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 3 will be 72% and Air Quality will be Fair with 16 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad on August 3 is Dul Qadah: 28; Fajr: 4:38 AM; Sunrise: 5:56 AM; Dhuhr: 12:22 PM; Asr: 4:50 PM; Maghrib: 6:49 PM; Isha: 8:06 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus