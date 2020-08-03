Avanthi Srinivas visits corona hospital in Vizag, urges' doctors to come forward to serve public

Minister Avanthi Srinivasa Rao on Monday visited the State covid Hospital VIMS in Visakhapatnam district. On this occasion he responded when the victim's family members complained to the minister about the difficulties in VIMS. A woman has alleged that she was not informed on her husband death while the minister answered that there was a shortage of medical staff in VIMS that led to the misinformation. He said that an inquiry committee has been set up to look into the matter.

The minister asserted that so far only the phone numbers of the victims are being registered and their families are not being informed in case of death of the victim. The minister said orders have been issued to take the phone numbers of relatives of the patient along with the patient numbers. The Minister said that steps have been taken to prevent any problems at VIMS.

Avanthi Srinivas said that 180 people have died of coronavirus in VIMS and 595 people are currently undergoing treatment. He said there were only 80 doctors out of 300 doctors who work for an alternative weeks and reminded that some medical personnel were succumbing to coronavirus. He urged doctors and nurses to come forward with social responsibility to work during covid‌-19. He advised the people and media not to spread false news against VIMS doctors.