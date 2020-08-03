Hyderabad: Lakes at Miyapur, Kukatpally spew toxic foam into houses

Hyderabad: With the rains lashing Hyderabad incessantly, lakes at Miyapur and Kukatpally releasing toxic waste and spilling the froth into the houses. The toxic foam is causing inconvenience to the people residing in neighbouring areas and making them shut all the doors and windows. With the rains lashingincessantly, lakes at Miyapur and Kukatpally releasingand spilling the froth into the houses. The toxic foam is causing inconvenience to the people residing in neighbouring areas and making them shut all the doors and windows.

"After every spell of rain, we should close the doors and windows to not let the foam entering into the house," a resident from Viswaswara Nagar Colony in Miyapur said. Residents of the localities near the lakes demanded the authorities to fix the problem at the earliest before any untoward incidents.

Residents in Dharani Nagar near Kukatpally were also scared of the lakes frothing. Last year, the streets of the colony were surrounded with the clouds of froth after the nearby lake overflowed due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, an official from Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) said that anti foaming agents are being sprinkled in the lakes. The cause of the lakes spilling toxic foam is due to sodium salts in the sewage water. "It is the responsibility of the TSPCB to prevent the lakes emitting toxic froth. We have received of the lakes frothing for inspection and ready to assist TSPCB," said an official from irrigation department.