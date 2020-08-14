Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 14 August 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 88,396 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 2,73,085.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 14 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana on Friday reported 1,921 coronavirus positive cases and 9 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 88,396 while the deaths at 674.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 8,943 coronavirus positive cases and 97 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,73,085 while the deaths at 2,475.
Coronavirus in India on Friday reported 64,553 coronavirus positive cases and 1,007 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,461,190 while the deaths at 48,040.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 24 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:59 AM and will set at 6:42 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 14 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 28 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 14 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 11 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 14 (23 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:43 AM; Sunrise: 5:59 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 4:48 PM; Maghrib: 6:43 PM; Isha: 7:59 PM
Live Updates
- 14 Aug 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Hyderabad News: Keesara MRO Nagaraju was caught red-handed for accepting a whopping bribe amount of Rs 1.10 crore from a Realtor. On a tip-off, ACB trapped the revenue official when he was taken money from the realty developer. Searches were still on in the corrupt Revenue official's residence.
- 14 Aug 2020 2:52 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Cases: The coronavirus epidemic continues in Andhra Pradesh with increasing cases day by day. Along with the coronavirus cases, the death toll has also been on the rise. In the last 24 hours, 53,026 people were tested for coronavirus and 8943 persons tested positive taking the tally to 2,73,085. As many as 97 people have died from coronavirus taking the death toll 2475. Read Full Story
- 14 Aug 2020 12:53 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new COVID19 cases and 117 deaths today taking the total number of cases to 3,26,245 including 5,514 deaths and 53,716 active cases: State Health Department
- 14 Aug 2020 12:52 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Kerala: Kerala reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 14,094. A total of 26,996 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far: Chief Minister's Office
- 14 Aug 2020 12:52 PM GMT
- 14 Aug 2020 12:51 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi reports 1,192 new #COVID19 cases and 11 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,50,652 including 11,366 active cases, 1,35,108 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4,178 deaths: Delhi government
- 14 Aug 2020 12:49 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Karimnagar: Two women aged about 90 years have won the battle against coronavirus here in Karimnagar district. Read Full Story
- 14 Aug 2020 12:48 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Warangal: Tested positive for the coronavirus, a man ended his life by jumping into a well in Narsampet of Warangal Rural district. Although Md Mahboob Ali committed suicide a couple of days ago, the incident came to light on Friday. Read Full Story
- 14 Aug 2020 12:47 PM GMT
Hyderabad News: Film critic Kathi Mahesh has been arrested by the Hyderabad cyber crime police for making objectionable comments against Lord Rama on social media. Read Full Story
- 14 Aug 2020 11:52 AM GMT
Condition of legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam critical. He was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on August 5 as he tested positive for Corona. He has now been shifted to ICU.