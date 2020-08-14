Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 14 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 14 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Friday reported 1,921 coronavirus positive cases and 9 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 88,396 while the deaths at 674.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 8,943 coronavirus positive cases and 97 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,73,085 while the deaths at 2,475.

Coronavirus in India on Friday reported 64,553 coronavirus positive cases and 1,007 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,461,190 while the deaths at 48,040.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 24 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:59 AM and will set at 6:42 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 14 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 28 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 14 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 11 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 14 (23 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:43 AM; Sunrise: 5:59 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 4:48 PM; Maghrib: 6:43 PM; Isha: 7:59 PM

