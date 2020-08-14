Hyderabad: Kathi Mahesh arrested for objectionable comments on Lord Rama

Hyderabad: Film critic Kathi Mahesh has been arrested by the Hyderabad cyber crime police for making objectionable comments against Lord Rama on social media.

The cybercrime police summoned Kathi Mahesh for an inquiry and arrested him. They registered a case under section 153 (A) of communal act.

Kathi Mahesh was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where he underwent coronavirus tests and later produced before the Nampally court. The court awarded 14-day judicial remand to Mahesh.

This is not the first time that Kathi Mahesh making comments against Lord Rama. In 2018, he was ousted from the city for the comments against Lord Rama. He was issued notices not to enter the city without permission from the police.