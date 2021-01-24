Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 24 January 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 24 January 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus In India: India reports 14,849 new COVID 19 cases, 15,948 discharges, and 155 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,06,54,533, Active cases: 1,84,408, Total discharges: 1,03,16,786, Death toll: 1,53,339, Total vaccinated: 15,82,201.
- 24 Jan 2021 6:55 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India recorded 14,849 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the active cases to 1,84,408 and total tally to 1,06,54,533, Health Ministry data said. A total of 155 more fatalities took the country's COVID death toll to 1,53,339. Read Full Story
- 24 Jan 2021 6:52 AM GMT
Telangana Governor Smt Tamilisai Soundararajan offered prayers in Tirumala today morning.
- 24 Jan 2021 5:27 AM GMT
Warangal Rural...Parakala constituency MLA Challa Dharma reddy distribution Kalyana Lakshmi cheques in Sangem Mandal on Sunday.
- 24 Jan 2021 5:25 AM GMT
Warangal urban.. Swachha Swarkshan conducting Swacha run participating the Warangal East MLA Nannapaneni Narender at Kila Warangal on Sunday.
- 24 Jan 2021 5:10 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: The second phase of the north coastal Andhra's Sujala Sravanti scheme has saved Rs 17.50 crore in tenders for two packages. VPR-Pioneer-HES (JV) received 0.24 per cent less than the first estimate (IBM) of the first package, while Gaza-NCC (JV) received 0.67 per cent less than the second package. Polavaram Project Left Canal SE Srinivas Yadav has sent a report to the State Technical Committee (SLTC) on the tender process. Read Full Story
- 24 Jan 2021 5:09 AM GMT
New Delhi News: As moderate fog engulfed the national capital on January 24, residents woke up to another chilly morning. Read Full Story