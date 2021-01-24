Andhra Pradesh govt. saves Rs. 17.5 crore through tenders for Sujala Sravanti scheme

The second phase of the north coastal Andhra's Sujala Sravanti scheme has saved Rs 17.50 crore in tenders for two packages. VPR-Pioneer-HES (JV) received 0.24 per cent less than the first estimate (IBM) of the first package, while Gaza-NCC (JV) received 0.67 per cent less than the second package. Polavaram Project Left Canal SE Srinivas Yadav has sent a report to the State Technical Committee (SLTC) on the tender process. The SLTC, headed by ENC C. Narayana Reddy, will meet on Monday and approve the tender process after scrutiny. Work order will then be issued to the companies that have secured the works.

The government has launched the north coastal Andhra Sujala Sravanti scheme to divert 63.50 TMC of water in 90 days at a rate of 8,000 cusecs per day from from Polavaram left canal. It has already started work on the first phase at a cost of Rs 2,022 crore. The government has embarked on the second phase of the same scheme while the first phase of the Gravity Canal excavation works completed from 3.140 km to 23.200 km along with Papayapalem excavations from 0 km to 40 km. IBM has invited tenders for lift canal works up to Rs 2,512.96 crore under the first package. Officials on Saturday opened the financial bid in the tender. The company, which was valued at Rs 2558.20 crore, became L-1. The same price was considered as the contract value and the e-auction was conducted.

VPR-Pioneer-HES (JV), which was quoted at Rs 2,507.04 crore, was 0.24 per cent lower than IBM at the end of the reverse tendering process. This saved the exchequer Rs 5.93 crore in the first package. IBM has invited tenders worth Rs 1,722.39 crore for works of lift canal from 40 km to 102 km. Under the second package, officials on Saturday opened the financial bid in the tender. Reverse tendering was carried out considering the same price as the contract value 1,763.73 crore. By the end of the process, Gaza-NCC (JV) had acquired works worth Rs 1,710.82 crore, which is down by 0.67 per cent from IBM. This saved the exchequer Rs 11.57 crore. The company, which was the L-1 in the financial bid, saved Rs 51.16 crore in the first package, Rs 52.91 crore in the second package and Rs 104.07 crore.