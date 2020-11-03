Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 3 November 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 3 November 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 2 November Telangana recorded 922 new COVID19 cases, 1,456 recoveries and 7 deaths on 1st November, taking total cases to 2,40,970 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,348 deaths and 17,630 active cases: State Health Department.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 2 November Andhra Pradesh reports 1,916 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,27,882. There are 22,538 active cases and 7,98,625 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,719, as per the State Health Department.

Coronavirus in India as on 2 November With 45,230 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,29,313. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,22,607. Total active cases are 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:16 AM and will set at 5:44 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on November 3 will be 83% and Air Quality will be Fair with 135 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 5:35 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on November 3 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 160 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on November 3 (16 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:02 AM; Sunrise: 6:15 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:44 PM; Isha: 06:58 PM

