Andhra govt to start Jagananna Thodu Scheme to help Street Vendors, check the details here

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which has been implementing welfare schemes since coming to power, is all set to launch another new scheme to provide financial assistance to small scale street businesses across the state especially to those engaged in traditional occupations. As part of this, AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will launch the 'Jagannanna Thodu' project on the 6th of this month.

The scheme will provide loans of Rs 10,000 to small traders selling on footpaths, street goods and groceries. The Office of the Commissioner, Village and Ward Secretariat issued a statement to this effect on Monday. Under this scheme, loans from banks are given to small traders and the government pays the interest on the loans.

It is sufficient for the beneficiaries to repay the loan in installments. The scheme will benefit those who sell the groceries at footpaths, carts on the streets, various items on bicycles, vegetables, fruits, those who make a living by selling as well as those who run tiffin centers along the road, and those who sell various items on stalls or baskets.

The project will cost Rs. 474 crores while the authorities have identified 9.08 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme so far. However, those who did not apply could apply at the relevant village and ward secretariats.

Here are the guidelines for the eligibility

Those who have permanent or temporary shops in villages or towns in a space of 5 feet long, 5 feet wide, or less are eligible for the scheme.

Those doing business on carts on the roadside, on the sidewalks, in public and private places and Those who carry and sell goods on the streets are also eligible.

The age of the small trader should be 18 years and should have a family income of Rs. 10,000 in villages and Rs. 12,000 in towns.

Must have Aadhaar, Voter Card or other government-issued identity card.

Eligible lists will be placed on the notice boards of the village and ward secretariats and a social audit will be conducted.

Volunteers will assist those who do not yet have a bank account to open a new savings account.