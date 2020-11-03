Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in train at Medchal railway station
A major fire broke out from a compartment of a train at Medchal railway station on Tuesday.
No casualties have been reported as no passengers were present in the train when the mishap took place. On learning the accident, railway officials inspected the spot and enquired about the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.
