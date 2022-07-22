Thank you Twitter Review : Experience the magic of Than you
Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.
Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.
Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.
Live Updates
- 22 July 2022 4:25 AM GMT
This supposed to be feel good entertainer doesn't provide any emotional highs or entertainment. Even VK's flop films Hello, gangleader had few glimpses of his brilliance. Mediocre stuff #ThankYouTheMovie https://t.co/CgUiD2wdce— Saddy (@king_sadashiva) July 22, 2022
- 22 July 2022 4:24 AM GMT
#ThankYouTheMovie Blockbuster Reports All Over ❤🔥— Yakhub mohd (@mohd_yakhub) July 22, 2022
- 22 July 2022 4:23 AM GMT
Very very happy for #NagaChaitanya 🥺— Shahid ⭐💫 🦅 (@Shahid_A4z) July 22, 2022
He is turing out as one of the best actors of this generator
Continue this graph anna 💖#ThankYouTheMovie pic.twitter.com/U0gleZrzQ4
- 22 July 2022 4:21 AM GMT
The first half touches the heart. The film is in a way that I did not expect. This movie was successful.❤️#ThankyouTheMovie@chay_akkineni anna acting 🙏@MusicThaman 👌@Vikram_K_Kumar👏@pcsreeram 🤩@SVC_official 💥 Block Busters#BlockbusterThankyou— ꜱᴀɪᴋᴜᴍᴀʀ ᴀᴋᴋɪɴᴇɴɪ👑 (@sai__akkineni) July 21, 2022
- 22 July 2022 4:20 AM GMT
#ThankYouTheMovie wowww. Just finished watching ,It’s beautiful journey @chay_akkineni #NagaChaitanya is so convincing in three diff looks ..just wanted to say Thank you 🙏.. every frame is so beautiful @pcsreeram sir, @MusicThaman music is just soulful @RaashiiKhanna_ the best— Bala (@ramana_nanduri) July 21, 2022
- 22 July 2022 4:19 AM GMT
#ThankYouTheMovie very good first half chay looks 🔥 💥 acting 👍— David (@David06041999) July 21, 2022
Thaman bgm baaga echinadu soothing music 🎼
Vikram taking bagundhi 👍
- 22 July 2022 4:19 AM GMT
#ThankYouTheMovie very good first half chay looks 🔥 💥 acting 👍— David (@David06041999) July 21, 2022
Thaman bgm baaga echinadu soothing music 🎼
Vikram taking bagundhi 👍
- 22 July 2022 4:18 AM GMT
Very positive reports and Great response for @chay_akkineni’s #ThankYouTheMovie from the Premieres across Andhra Pradesh & special [email protected] Hyderabad for Dil Movie Team @chay_akkineni @RaashiiKhanna_@Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @pcsreeram @BvsRavi @SVC_official— Maduri Mattaiah (@madurimadhu1) July 21, 2022
- 22 July 2022 4:17 AM GMT
#ThankYouTheMovie just finished show it’s a nice movie overall @chay_akkineni perfectly suits for the role. Good work by @MusicThaman bgm and songs 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/o8Nf4yhmbl— Rakeshreddy (@Rakeshr04707105) July 21, 2022
- 22 July 2022 4:16 AM GMT
#ThankYouMovie block buster 🔥@chay_akkineni anna pic.twitter.com/cpkcLJv2Qh— S.Mallikarjun Reddy (@reddy73459) July 22, 2022