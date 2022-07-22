  • Menu
Thank you Twitter Review : Experience the magic of Than you

Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar’s Thank You movie will now be released on 22nd July 2022!

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.


