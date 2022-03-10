Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE: Get all the latest updates on counting of votes taking place in Uttarakhand
Live Updates
- 10 March 2022 6:59 AM GMT
BJP reigned supreme in 2017Back in the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP put up a strong performance winning 57 seats in the 70-member Assembly while Congress secured only 11 seats and other parties got only two seats.
- 10 March 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Since its inception in 2000, Uttarakhand has never elected a government two times in a row. The state has seen 11 chief ministers in the last two decades. BJP, however, looks set to break this tradition and form government in the state once again.
- 10 March 2022 6:33 AM GMT
The ruling BJP and its alliance partners are leading in 272 Assembly seats as against 116 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party and its partners in the first rounds of counting of votes
- 10 March 2022 6:14 AM GMT
According to the final figures, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts in Uttarakhand plains recorded the highest polling percentages of 74.77 per cent and 72.27 per cent. Among the hilly districts, Uttarkashi recorded the highest polling percentage of 68.48 per cent followed by Nainital (66.35 per cent), Dehradun (63.69 per cent), Rudraprayag (63.16 per cent), Bageshwar (63 per cent), Champawat (62.66 per cent), Chamoli (62.38 per cent), Pithoragarh (60.88 per cent), Tehri Garhwal (56.34 per cent), Pauri Garhwal (54.87 per cent) and Almora (53.71 per cent).