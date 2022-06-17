Virata Parvam movie review & Release Day LIVE UPDATES : An EPIC TALE of a revolution called LOVE
It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's most-awaited movie Virata Parvamis all set to hit the theatres today.
Live Updates
- 17 Jun 2022 6:31 AM GMT
ST : #VirataParvam ❤🔥@venuudugulafilm 💯💥 @SLVCinemasOffl— 🄶🄰🄽🄰_710✰⏤͟͟͞͞★★ (@GanA_710) June 17, 2022
Rana💥 anna nee Acting fidaa ayaa screen lo enta sepu kanipistam ani kadu
Screen mina ochaka entha acting ❤️🩹 chesamu annadi main adi 🔥🔥🙏
Osm @RanaDaggubati @Sai_Pallavi92 bangaram
Andariki telusu ❤️🩹❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/D81TB5q6fZ
- 17 Jun 2022 6:29 AM GMT
Dear @RanaDaggubati huge respect to you brother.— Revanth Boda (@amRevanthBoda) June 17, 2022
1. For being the reason to bring this poetic, rebellious and a rustic true story to us.
2. For being a selfless actor to not think about your stardom or any as such in portraying this role.
3. For being so gutsy and paving a way
- 17 Jun 2022 6:22 AM GMT
#VirataParvam is like poetry. @SaiPallavi you’re magic on screen. @RanaDaguppati you brought life to the entire script. The camera work was absolutely amazing. The director carried the emotions beautifully!— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 17, 2022
@nanditadas @venuudugulafilm #SureshBobbili #DivakarMani @SureshProdns pic.twitter.com/okpTxsDdSb
- 17 Jun 2022 6:21 AM GMT
@Sai_Pallavi92 💐👏👏😍✌👊congratulations for getting great applause from all over— 💞VictoryVenkatesh⭐❤🤗CultFan💕 K.Sravanthi🦋 (@ksravanthivenky) June 17, 2022
Ma hero @VenkyMama 🥰🥰🥺 chepadu kada me performance gurunci special mention chesaru felt happy👍👍👍🔥#virataparvamfromtoday #VirataParvam#SaiPallavi 🔥🔥
All the best for future projects 😊 pic.twitter.com/pelZw1jA8Q
- 17 Jun 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Thanks @venuudugulafilm sir for giving us a cult movie #VirataParvam 🙏@Sai_Pallavi92 mam performance is fantastic. Sure you'll get many award for this movie #vennela ❤️ 😭— Saipallavi™ ᵛᶦʳᵃᵗᵃᵖᵃʳᵛᵃᵐ (@SaipallaviTFC) June 17, 2022
Movie is really nice Don't trust any fake copy past review by haters 👍#SaiPallavi #Ranadaggubati pic.twitter.com/mQ8Dt2xjPj
- 17 Jun 2022 6:19 AM GMT
Wowwwww..What i have witnessed is magic.. @Sai_Pallavi92 @RanaDaggubati you guys nailed it..loved each and every frame..Cinematographer #Danielsanchezlopez loved your work 🤟 Still can’t able to come out of that climax.. It will stay for couple more days #Virataparvam https://t.co/vstjhH7AsO— BK REDDY (@BK_REDDY_PK) June 17, 2022
- 17 Jun 2022 6:07 AM GMT
What a movie!! Congratulations to whole team of #VirataParvam. Such a fantastic Acting from both @Sai_Pallavi92 & @RanaDaggubati . Kudos to you👏👏👏👏👏👏👏— Sathish Vishwakarma (@SatsVishwakarma) June 17, 2022
- 17 Jun 2022 6:06 AM GMT
First half done ✅— . (@lostandhungryy) June 17, 2022
So far good
Excellent cinematography , bgm , dialogues Anni bagunai nothing to complain about #VirataParvam
- 17 Jun 2022 6:04 AM GMT
All Positive Reviews with Blockbuster talk .— Das Vanthala (@DasVanthala) June 17, 2022
బొమ్మ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్.....#VirataParvam@Sai_Pallavi92 @venuudugulafilm #SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/zEVssLr92c
- 17 Jun 2022 6:04 AM GMT
#VirataParvam ..some stories haunt us days after leaving the theatre and this is one such story . Proud to have such a film in Telugu @venuudugulafilm @RanaDaggubati @Sai_Pallavi92 @sureshbobbili9 @dancinemaniac @DivakarManiDOP @SureshProdns @sudhakarcheruk5— Nandini Reddy (@nandureddy4u) June 17, 2022