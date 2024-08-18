Address growing rape culture in the country

The rape and murder case of a woman doctor in Kolkata hospital has triggered the nationwide protests by the doctors and other medics raising their voice in unison. At the same time, many other rape cases are also trickling in the news reports. But it is not one rape to protest against but a deeply-embedded rape culture across the country that should make us all hang our heads in shame – and demand that the heinous crime is structurally and systemically addressed beyond one case that somehow grabbed the national attention. Doctors and the medical fraternity in cities have raised their voices and threatened to stay off work but this should not be about the victim’s profession alone. Does the brutality of other rapes not matter as much? Do the other victims of rape and assault, some so young as to not even know of such crimes, matter less? Outrage over one case does not even begin to address the rape culture that heaps the worst abuse on unprivileged women. Till there’s justice for all, there can be justice for none.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

Physical, emotional and psychological attacks against healthcare workers have become their ‘occupational hazard’, thanks to their increasing brutality and frequency. Lately, a lady house surgeon on duty was stabbed to death by an inebriated man in a taluk hospital in Kerala. Such attacks attract widespread protests by the medical fraternity. With protests dying down, things return to square one. The sensitive nature of medical profession shackles healthcare workers to protest by striking work, as other sectors do, to air grouses. Conscientious healthcare professionals won’t stay away from attending to Emergency, and planned surgery, rendering them ‘soft targets’ for antisocials. Authorities take advantage of this to soft-pedal the issue. The heinous murder in Kolkata is not only an attack on healthcare workers, but on womanhood in India, worse than the Nirbhaya Case.

- Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

The number of incidents of sexual attacks is on the increase with least concern for the law that is in vogue for punishing the culprits. What is appearing in the media may only be a small part of the happenings, and much more may not get published in view of the social stigma the victims need to face in the society. It is also true that when the victim happens from a weak section of the society it goes without any outrage but goes just with a mention as a news. Rarely the perpetrators are brought to book and made to undergo punishment that has the least deterrent touch. Even such convicts are able to enjoy the glory for their acts as seen in the case of the convicts undergoing life term for gruesome rape and murder in Gujrat being released on priority under the provisions of remission and received with honour as if they were national heroes. Babas who are in prison facing punishment for their acts of sexual attacks and murders are released on furlough and receive VIP welcome while coming out of prison. Perhaps, to promote a political party in the ensuing election. Another swamy who was facing allegations for his involvement in sexual abuse of inmate in his ashram could happily leave the country and even form a new nation and invite people to settle in his nation. All these happen with political blessings. What has happened in the hospital in Kolkata is a matter of serious concern for one and all in the society. But today it has gained the proportion of a political battle.

- A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

***

The recent rape and brutal murder incidence on duty PG doctor on August 9 at midnight hours at government hospital Kolkata sends wrong signals about the safety of women in our independent India. We are happy with 78 years of independence, but despite what we have achieved in all these years, we are unable to give respect and safety to women in our country. We feel ashamed of ourselves when we hear such incidents, and we are helpless in our so-called society, where the government supports the culprits and the culprits never realise their crime. A rape every 16 minutes shows the intensity of the problem for women. Are we living in a civilized society? Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi says that true independence is when a woman can walk alone in the country even at midnight. The parents are worried about the safety of their children, even in hospitals, and the doctors working now are also under tremendous pressure to discharge their duties in such circumstances. The criminal should be punished, as we are witnessing Nirbaya-2. We have strict laws, and we are taking so many measures that these measures are not yielding the same good results as expected.

- Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

***

As India celebrated its 78th Independence Day, the nation was marred by distress and dishonesty. Kolkata is literally on fire, and across the country, people, especially women, took to the streets to protest against the heinous rape and murder of a young trainee woman doctor. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and highlighted the need for improved safety and justice for women. Furthermore, the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital exposed the ‘absolute failure of the state machinery’ as pointed out by the Kolkata High Court (Hans India Dt 17-8-24). Hopefully, the CBI inquiry will swiftly bring all culprits to justice.

- Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

***

The RG Kar Medical College incident is being seen as a ‘Singur’ for Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in WB – readers may recall that Singur proved to be the flash point for the then CPM government when the Tata Nano car factory establishment that was in the making, which TMC protested against for misusing the agricultural land and had succeeded in chasing out the CPM from WB forever. The midnight mob attack on protesting doctors near the hospital venue by the TMC goons vandalised and ransacked the hospital as well. Frightened doctors hid in toilets and other available places to escape the wrath of the marauding mob. But Mamata Banerjee called it the handiwork of the BJP and CPM. The Calcutta High Court came down like a tonne of bricks on the West Bengal administration for the abject failure of Mamata Banerjee, who is also the CM, home minister and health minister of WB.

- K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

Why are Mamata Banerjee, the CM of West Bengal, and the Kolkata police shielding rapists who had raped and murdered the interim medical student of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9? It seems anyone with good political connections and/or money can get away with even the most serious crime they have committed. In our country, rapists keep roaming around freely, as they have no fear of the law. Until our country starts taking this matter seriously, our women will never be safe. We just celebrated our 78th Independence Day on August 15, but are our women really safe?

- Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai

***

All of us should be ashamed of the atrocities against women, the recent one being at Kolkata. Police investigation and court proceedings are dragged on and there is no fear of punishment for the culprits indulging in such heinous crimes. We should not delay anymore the application of technology and artificial intelligence in court proceedings and justice delivery as is suggested by Chandrachud, the honourable Chief Justice of India. Movies are show smoking, boozing and violence more often than not. Censor Board should start censoring them sincerely. Moreover, people with crime records should not be allowed to contest in the elections for public representative posts.

- Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

***

It is extremely unfortunate that when we are cherishing the gallantry celebration of India's 78th years of independence, we are yet standing at the same point of juncture where Indian women are unsafe. It is regretting to note that India struggles to handle high count of rapes with low conviction rates. The Kolkata junior doctor rape & murder case has drawn nation's anger. First Delhi with Nirbhaya and now Kolkata with junior doctor, unfortunately the government failed then also and now also. No matter it's UPA or NDA in the office, both governments failed to ensure women safety and failed to halt crime against women in their respective time period. The society just can't simply ignore the plight of our women. We have to be conscious about development of women.

- Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur