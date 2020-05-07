A few suggestions which I believe are vital in reviving Indian economy

1) Policy reforms, and revamping industry infrastructure: News reports indicate that several companies are moving their bases units out of China due to COVID outbreak, the Government of India should grab this opportunity and make necessary policy measures like labour law reforms, Bankruptcy laws and create a conducive business environment for industries (ease of doing business) by creating world-class infrastructure. With policy measures in place, and with world class infrastructure, India shall attract global investments.

2) Tackling Skills Gap: Due to COVID crisis, the unemployment in the country is at its peak. Unemployment crisis need to be dealt with utmost care and there is an absolute urgency to re-skill the under-skilled, unemployed job seekers at a large scale, so that their skills shall match the industry requirements and facilitate their growth.

3) Stimulus package: MSMEs in the country are under severe financial stress, and many are caught in a debt trap. Responding to the crisis, many businesses are already downsizing their operations, cutting down employee salaries and even letting go their low performing employees. For Indian economy to revive, its vital to handhold and support it's businesses with a stimulus fund. The United States has reportedly announced 10% of its GDP as Stimulus package and many developed countries UK, Germany are quick to respond with a similar stimulus package, saving their businesses.

4) Supporting the States: Reports suggest there are still millions who doesn't have a ration card, are not covered or included in any of the schemes, like PDS, MNREGA etc. Ensuring food security, health safety to these most vulnerable section of the society should be top on Central Government agenda. To reach the last man, who is not covered in any of the safety nets, the states are in better potential and the state governments need to be supported by the Centre in formulating their own state specific interventions, schemes. Several States,UTs like Kerala, Telangana, Delhi are repeatedly requesting for monetary support from Centre for similar purpose. Hope the Central Government respond positively.

Harsha Gajjarapu,

Gandhi Fellow, Piramal Foundation,Visakhapatnam.